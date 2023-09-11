Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $41,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

