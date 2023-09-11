Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
