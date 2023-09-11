Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

