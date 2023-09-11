NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

