NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $6.65.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
