Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

NAT opened at $3.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $818.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,641 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 280,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

