Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gobi Capital LLC

Gobi Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 12.3% of Gobi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gobi Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Netflix worth $171,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $446.72. 2,048,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

