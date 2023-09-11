Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.44. 183,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.01 and its 200 day moving average is $486.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.