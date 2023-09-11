Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,768 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.92. The stock had a trading volume of 204,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

