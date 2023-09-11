Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,640 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.78. 1,456,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,466,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

