Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$272.50.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group Dividend Announcement

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at C$11.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.74. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$11.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

