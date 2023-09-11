Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises 2.1% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 87.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $93.69. 144,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,417. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Get Our Latest Report on MHK

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.