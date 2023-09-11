Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

