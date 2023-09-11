MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 159.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MeridianLink during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

