Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Boosted by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.3 %

Medtronic stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.02. 748,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.