Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.