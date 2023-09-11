Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.60. 593,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,893. The company has a market capitalization of $391.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

