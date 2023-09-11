Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Masimo worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,918,000 after buying an additional 628,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

MASI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.77. 450,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,387. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

