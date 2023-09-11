Maltese Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 108,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 151,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 142,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,485. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

JPM opened at $144.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

