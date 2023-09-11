LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.0533 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and $2.74 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 955,976,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,836,700 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

