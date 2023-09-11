Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $85.43 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,381 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 3.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.09% of American Tower worth $85,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,804. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $265.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

