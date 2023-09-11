Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after acquiring an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after buying an additional 376,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

