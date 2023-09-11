Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.32

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 135779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

