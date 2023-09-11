Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.32

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 135779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyndryl
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.