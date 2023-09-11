Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KOPN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.43. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kopin by 420.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 86.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kopin in the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

