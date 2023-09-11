KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,539 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $346.27. 28,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.35 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.