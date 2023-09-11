JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT Lowered to GBX 208 at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 208 ($2.63) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 215 ($2.72) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.65) in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

JDSPY stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.00.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

