JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get JD.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.