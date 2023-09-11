Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,023 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up approximately 2.7% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $64,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,561. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock worth $8,607,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

