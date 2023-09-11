HSBC Initiates Coverage on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 60,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

