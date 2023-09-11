Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP Sells 1,280 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 17.4% of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $53,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $36.88 on Monday, hitting $3,179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 114,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,793. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,997.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2,744.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

