HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lowered its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. HashiCorp makes up approximately 0.9% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in HashiCorp by 149.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 866,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,891. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HCP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 33,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $897,666.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 156,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,314.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 33,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $897,666.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 156,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,314.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,105 in the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.