Gates Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,340,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769,071 shares during the quarter. MasterBrand accounts for about 2.2% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 8.05% of MasterBrand worth $83,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MasterBrand by 1,239.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 209,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,542,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MBC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 137,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Stories

