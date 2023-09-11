Gates Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,846,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769,354 shares during the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions accounts for 1.7% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $62,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after buying an additional 88,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after buying an additional 97,525 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,606,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after buying an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 732,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. 29,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCSI. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

