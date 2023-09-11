Fund 1 Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fund 1 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CRM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.47. 2,125,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $218.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

