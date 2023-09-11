Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,815 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after buying an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 384,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,004. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

