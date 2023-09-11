Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,392 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,392 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,275,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,173,586. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,833 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

