Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $307,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 797 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.21.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $564.12. 1,456,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

