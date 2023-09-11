Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 4.0% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,178. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

