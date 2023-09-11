Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $161.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. TD Securities dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $139.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 493.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

