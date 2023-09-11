Fractal Investments LLC Takes Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 201,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $63,544. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE GTN traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $7.46. 1,088,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,788. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

