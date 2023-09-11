Fractal Investments LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.78. 9,714,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,905,127. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

