Fractal Investments LLC Sells 37,774 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Fractal Investments LLC cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,774 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises approximately 0.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.04. 3,249,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

