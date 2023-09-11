Fractal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $66.77. 2,735,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

