Fractal Investments LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

