Fractal Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MBC traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $12.21. 270,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on MBC

About MasterBrand

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.