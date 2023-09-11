Fractal Investments LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at $69,707,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $73,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

