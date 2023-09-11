Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Holdings Raised by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $72,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 922,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.96. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Insider Activity

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

