First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,629 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises about 10.8% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $79,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,076,000 after buying an additional 548,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after buying an additional 1,179,154 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,114,000 after buying an additional 430,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FHN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

