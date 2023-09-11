First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

