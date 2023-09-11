Financial Contrast: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) & Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Eightco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plumas Bancorp and Eightco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Plumas Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than Eightco.

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Eightco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $70.81 million 2.79 $26.44 million $4.95 6.81 Eightco $57.19 million 0.03 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 36.42% 24.30% 1.83% Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14%

Volatility and Risk

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eightco has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Eightco on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

