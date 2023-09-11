Financial Contrast: Cineplex (CPXGF) vs. Its Peers

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Entertainment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cineplex to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cineplex and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cineplex
|N/A
|N/A
|5.80
|Cineplex Competitors
|$1.13 billion
|$21.60 million
|12.18
Cineplex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cineplex. Cineplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Institutional & Insider Ownership
42.8% of Cineplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cineplex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cineplex
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Cineplex Competitors
|96
|495
|1080
|8
|2.60
Cineplex currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.49%. As a group, “Entertainment” companies have a potential upside of 80.91%. Given Cineplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cineplex is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Cineplex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cineplex
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cineplex Competitors
|-20.17%
|-10.32%
|-1.47%
Summary
Cineplex beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities. It also provides alternative programming service; and operates cineplex.com, an entertainment site that offers streaming video, movie information, showtimes and ability to buy tickets online, entertainment news, and box office reports, as well as advertising and digital commerce solutions. Further, it distributes and operates amusement, gaming, and vending equipment; and operates social entertainment destinations featuring gaming, entertainment, and dining under The Rec Room and Playdium names. Cineplex Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
