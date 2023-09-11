Financial Analysis: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) & CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $865.06 million 3.67 $303.20 million $2.49 11.51 CrossFirst Bankshares $234.66 million 2.26 $61.60 million $1.25 8.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

76.9% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glacier Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.29%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.63%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 26.60% 9.60% 1.01% CrossFirst Bankshares 16.55% 11.23% 1.05%

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

